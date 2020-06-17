Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-World No. 2 Halep currently does not plan to play U.S. Open

The USTA's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will also host the 2020 Western & Southern Open - the event in Cincinnati which features on both tours - ahead of the Grand Slam. Players for both events will be tested upon arrival and once weekly thereafter with restrictions likely on the number of people they can bring into New York.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:01 IST
Tennis-World No. 2 Halep currently does not plan to play U.S. Open

Simona Halep does not currently plan to play the U.S. Open with the health protocols put in place by the organisers for the Grand Slam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Romanian women's world number two told Reuters on Wednesday. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) received the green light to hold their marquee tournament in New York as scheduled from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 without fans.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the USTA would take "extraordinary precautions" to protect players, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space and dedicated accommodation. "Given the conditions outlined in the U.S. Open announcement this morning, as of today I do not currently plan to play in NYC," Halep said in an emailed statement.

Halep, however, said she could reconsider her stand if the situation improved by the entry deadline in mid-July and has informed the USTA and the women's WTA Tour of her decision. "I would like to underline that my decision is not set in stone," she added.

The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour also issued revised calendars on Wednesday for the resumption of professional tennis. The ATP Tour will resume on Aug. 14 in Washington, D.C., while the first WTA event will be held in Palermo, Italy from Aug 3. The USTA's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will also host the 2020 Western & Southern Open - the event in Cincinnati which features on both tours - ahead of the Grand Slam.

Players for both events will be tested upon arrival and once weekly thereafter with restrictions likely on the number of people they can bring into New York. Men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his women's counterpart Ash Barty have also raised concerns about playing in the tournament under health protocols while Nick Kyrgios said the USTA was being "selfish" by opting to go ahead with it.

Serena Williams said she will compete in New York, where the seven-times champion will seek a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam singles title. (Editing by Peter Rutherford and Christian Radnedge )

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Panama extends suspension of international flights due to coronavirus

Panamas civil aviation authority said it will extend a suspension of international flights by a month due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a statement on Wednesday.The additional month of suspended flights begins on June 22 and will ...

France sees possible EU recovery fund deal in July - official

France hopes to reach an agreement with the 26 other members of the European Union on a proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund in July, a presidential adviser said on Wednesday ahead of a video conference between EU leaders on Friday.The E...

North East Delhi violence: Safoora Zargar moves HC seeking bail in UAPA case

Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, who was arrested under the anti-terror law --UAPA -- moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against ...

13 deaths, 560 fresh cases in Haryana; total count 8,832

The Haryana health authorities on Wednesday reported 13 more fatalities along with another record single-day spike of 560 infections, bringing the total in the state to 8,832 cases and 130 deaths. The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020