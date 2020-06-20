Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-A red-tinted look at the year of Liverpool's last title triumph - 1990

It would be another three years until he won the title - the first edition of the fancy new Premier League - to end a 26-year drought that used to delight Liverpool fans. The world's highest transfer fee at the time was the 8 million pounds ($10 million) paid by Juventus to Fiorentina for Roberto Baggio, while England's most expensive player was still Chris Waddle, sold by Tottenham Hotspur to Marseille for 4.2 million the previous year.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:32 IST
Soccer-A red-tinted look at the year of Liverpool's last title triumph - 1990

Britain underwent some fairly tumultuous change from the early 1970s to the end of the 1980s but one thing remained constant - come the end of each season, Liverpool would be top, or almost top of the Football League.

When they hoisted the old First Division trophy in April 1990 it marked Liverpool's 11th title in 18 seasons, and only twice in that remarkable run did they finish outside the top two. They are set to win it again over the next few days, but anyone predicting back in 1990 that this triumph would be the first for 30 years might have been considered a probable victim of Mad Cow disease, which burst on to the scene the same year. Yet dynasties fall - as Margaret Thatcher and Mike Tyson also discovered in 1990. Like Liverpool, Thatcher had ruled unchallenged as Britain's longest serving Prime Minister of the 20th century and also probably thought she would go on forever, until she was forced out by her own Conservative party colleagues and replaced by John Major.

Tyson was arguably the most dominant force in heavyweight boxing history but, after 37 usually crushing wins, he was knocked down and beaten for the first time in his career by Buster Douglas in one of sport's biggest all-time shocks. The late Gary Mason was British heavyweight champion at the time - a prime example of what now looks a very different sporting landscape.

In 1990 Aston Villa finished second in a top flight that included Wimbledon, Coventry City and Luton Town - with Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Millwall relegated. Leeds United won the second division to return after an eight-year absence and would go on to win the league two years later.

After four barren years, Alex Ferguson finally collected his first piece of silverware at Manchester United as they beat Crystal Palace in a replay to win the FA Cup, though they finished a distant 13th in the league, five points above the relegation zone. It would be another three years until he won the title - the first edition of the fancy new Premier League - to end a 26-year drought that used to delight Liverpool fans.

The world's highest transfer fee at the time was the 8 million pounds ($10 million) paid by Juventus to Fiorentina for Roberto Baggio, while England's most expensive player was still Chris Waddle, sold by Tottenham Hotspur to Marseille for 4.2 million the previous year. Hooliganism was still rife. In May, 34 Bolton Wanderers fans, who were convicted of attacking police and rival supporters, were banned from travelling to the World Cup in Italy.

England lost to eventual champions West Germany on penalties in the semi-finals in that tournament, and though Luciano Pavarotti's Nessun Dorma and New Order's World in Motion were the soundtrack of Italia '90, the year's biggest selling single in the UK was a re-release of the Righteous Brothers' Unchained Melody. Paul Gascoigne and England gained legions of fans from that adventure, but less uplifting was the country's final rebel cricket tour of South Africa, which came to look even more ill-advised as Nelson Mandela was released from captivity three weeks after they arrived.

Back in the UK, recognition of National Health Service staff as "front line heroes" was still a distant dream as the country's ambulance workers eventually returned to work after a crippling six-month strike over low pay. ($1 = 0.7937 pounds)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

3 children hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Muzaffarnagar

Three children were hospitalised after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on SaturdayThe siblings, aged between six and 16, were rushed to a hospital on Friday...

No consensus reached on LG order on institutional quarantine; another meeting at 5pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lt Governor Anil Baijals order for a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, asking why was a separate rule being applied for the city, sources said, as his...

To mark UN's World Refugee Day, ICC releases video to show how cricket can change lives

To mark United Nations World Refugee Day, the International Cricket Council has produced a video, highlighting how cricket has the ability to change lives, bring hope and unite people together across the world. The United Nations High Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020