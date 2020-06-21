Left Menu
On this day in 2019, England faced the biggest upset of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup from Sri Lanka as the latter defeated them by 20-run.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:08 IST
On this day in 2019, Sri Lanka stunned England by 20-run in World Cup
Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga. Image Credit: ANI

On this day in 2019, England faced the biggest upset of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup from Sri Lanka as the latter defeated them by 20-run. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The team did not had a good start and lost two early wickets. Avishka Fernando (49), Kusal Mendis (46) and Angelo Mathews (85*) played crucial knocks and guided the side towards a respectable total of 232/9 in their 50 overs.

For the home team, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood scalped three wickets each while Adil Rashid picked two scalps. Chasing 233, the Three Lions were bundled out for 212 as Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga showcased his recent best figures and bagged four wickets in his 10 overs quota. While all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva grabbed three wickets for his team. Joe Root (57) and Ben Stokes (82*) were the only two batsmen who reached beyond 30 runs. Sri Lanka displayed a team spirit in the match and outclassed England in the game.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka have never lost to England in the World Cup from 2007 and Malinga participated in all those matches. However, England became the ultimate champions of the tournament after defeating New Zealand in a thrilling super-over summit clash on July 14, 2019. (ANI)

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

