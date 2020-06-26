Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australia, New Zealand bask in glow of Women's World Cup 'treasure'

The trans-Tasman neighbours will unite for the first Women's World Cup to be hosted by more than one country after FIFA Council members voted 22-13 in favour of their bid over Colombia. "We have been given a treasure," New Zealand Football (NZF) Federation President Johanna Wood said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:33 IST
Soccer-Australia, New Zealand bask in glow of Women's World Cup 'treasure'

Australia and New Zealand on Friday hailed victory in a groundbreaking bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup, promising to turn the "treasure" of the tournament into a spur for gender equity and fairness. The trans-Tasman neighbours will unite for the first Women's World Cup to be hosted by more than one country after FIFA Council members voted 22-13 in favour of their bid over Colombia.

"We have been given a treasure," New Zealand Football (NZF) Federation President Johanna Wood said. "We will look after the treasure and make women's football even more front and centre and we will do that as a team."

Players on the national women's teams celebrated wildly in the early hours of Friday after nervously watching streams of the vote. "WE DID IT. WE FREAKING DID IT," Australia striker Sam Kerr tweeted after posting a picture of herself doing a cartwheel during a match.

"It was a long wait," New Zealand striker Hannah Wilkinson told TVNZ of the vote. "All of this anticipation was filling the room.

"I completely blacked out for a second. Honestly, it was just total joy. This is going to be absolutely amazing and I'm a bit speechless." Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern promised the "largest ... and the best Women’s World Cup" ever staged.

"For the first time in history, Australians and New Zealanders will be able to experience a tier one football tournament on home soil," they said in a joint statement. They added it would help drive Australia’s goal of achieving an equal split of male and female participation in the game by 2027, and that it recognised NZF's focus on pay equity and equal treatment for female players.

GREAT MOMENT Both soccer federations had emphasised in the bid how hosting the tournament would boost soccer in two broad regions.

Australia is a member of the Asian soccer confederation, while New Zealand dominates the Pacific region of Oceania. "There hasn't been a Women's World Cup in this region or in the southern hemisphere so there's new ground to be developed here," Ros Moriarty, the chair of FFA's Women's Football Council told Reuters.

"The cross-confederation aspect is a big plus. It allows us to reach out to friends in Asia and as well as in Oceania." Football Federation Australia boss James Johnson hailed the result as a "great moment for the country" but also took a moment to lay the boot into England for voting against the bid.

English FA Chairman Greg Clarke voted along continental lines with European governing body UEFA in backing Colombia. "I think that was quite disrespectful to be perfectly honest with you," said Johnson.

NZF Chief Executive Andrew Pragnell was more focused on how the World Cup could inspire young girls, including his 10-year-old daughter Ari and her 12-year-old sister Zoe. "For young girls like my daughters to be able to see and look up to these athletes is enormous," he told Reuters.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kop joy: Liverpool fans flood Anfield, 1st title in 30 years

The sun had just set over Anfield and on a 30-year wait to be champions of England again when the fireworks started to explode into the twilight. A signal went out across Merseyside. The drought was finally over for Liverpool.At first, ther...

Mosque sets up COVID-19 facility, provides free oxygen in Bhiwandi

In a humanitarian gesture, a mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients. The facility at Makkah Masjid i...

Iran explosion in area with sensitive military site near Tehran- state TV

An explosion took place at an Iranian gas storage facility in an area which houses a sensitive military site near the capital Tehran, a defense ministry spokesman told state TV on Friday.The explosion took place in the public area of Parchi...

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020