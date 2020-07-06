Left Menu
IOA adopts new logo on its 100-year milestone at Olympic Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday adopted a new branding and visual identity to celebrate 100 years of participation of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:45 IST
IOA's new logo (Photo/ Team India Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday adopted a new branding and visual identity to celebrate 100 years of participation of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games. IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, in a joint statement, said the new logo of the body is a symbol of our country's identity and their values in sport.

"The new logo of the Indian Olympic Association is a symbol of our country's identity and our values in sport. Designed to be carried with pride as our athletes take to the world stage, representing Team India, the new identity is a proud celebration of tiranga, the pride, dignity and a lifetime of determined hard work of our athletes and the values of unity, friendship, and merit, upheld by the IOA," Batra and Mehta said. The new logo is approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and IOA is planning to have a special launch event of the logo on August 15.

The previous institutional logo which drew its inspiration from - the 'Star of India' that was adopted during the period of British Raj in the Indian subcontinent, has been used since the formation of the IOA till date. "Nothing brings a country together, like watching one of its representatives make a mark in the world arena. In sport, this is the moment when our athletes take to the playing field or the podium, or begin their victory lap while waving the Indian flag. The new identity of the IOA celebrates this moment of pride with the tricolor built into the typography," IOA said in a statement.

"The negative space between the I and N is symbolic of '1', representing the unity of the team and the nation. Uniting India, with its true identity in a modern yet timeless manner. The flag at full-mast represents the pride we take in our athletes, every time they step onto the arena," it added. (ANI)

