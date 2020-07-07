Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. ATP unveils revised rankings systems due to COVID-19 stoppage

A revised system for calculating world rankings when the tennis season resumes in August following a five-month stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled by the governing body of men's tennis (ATP) on Monday. The rankings, a determining factor in a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings, traditionally operate on a "Best 18" results basis over 52 weeks but will now cover a 22-month period from March 2019 through December 2020. Dallas out of MLS is Back Tournament due to COVID-19 cases

FC Dallas will not compete in the Orlando-based MLS Is Back Tournament that is set to begin this week after a number of their players tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber said on Monday. Ten Dallas players and one member of the club's technical staff tested positive for the virus since the team's June 27 arrival at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex for the month-long World Cup-style tournament. Trump assails NASCAR's leading Black driver, knocks ban of Confederate flag

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday criticized NASCAR'S ban of the Confederate flag from its events and assailed Black racecar driver Bubba Wallace's response to a noose found in his garage, an incident the Republican president referred to as a "hoax." Trump's comments, sent in a tweet, were his latest in a series of inflammatory statements related to race, which has become a top political issue ahead of the Nov. 3 election amid nationwide protests about civil rights and racial inequality. Trump slams Washington Redskins as team re-evaluates name

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Washington Redskins for reviewing their team name on Monday, as top retailers continued to pull the NFL franchise's merchandise from shelves. Under mounting pressure from sponsors and racial justice advocates, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said on Friday the team would rethink its controversial name, with Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians following suit. NHL: League, players' union reach tentative deal on return-to-play

The NHL have reached a tentative agreement with the NHL Players' Association on protocols to resume the season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides said on Monday. As part of the agreement, formal training camps will start on July 13, clubs will head to one of two hub cities on July 26 with the play-in round for playoffs beginning on Aug. 1, the two sides said in a joint news release. 'Here to stay': Super Bowl MVP Mahomes signs 10-year extension with Chiefs

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has signed a blockbuster 10-year contract extension to stay with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs through the 2031 season, the team said Monday. The deal was worth $450 million with a $140 million injury guarantee, according to ESPN, making it the biggest contract in NFL history. Venue selection for 2026 World Cup delayed by COVID-19 - FIFA

A final decision on the venues for the 2026 World Cup being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico has been significantly delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak, global soccer's governing body FIFA said on Monday. FIFA's chief tournaments and events officer Colin Smith said they had initially hoped to finalise venues by spring 2021 but that timeline was based on having started the process in March and conducting two rounds of inspection visits by year end. LAFC forward Vela opts out of MLS tournament in Orlando

Los Angeles FC's (LAFC) forward Carlos Vela said on Monday he will not travel with the squad that is headed to the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the Mexican choosing to stay at home with his family. LAFC are scheduled to leave for Florida on a charter flight later on Monday but Vela said he will stay back to be with his pregnant wife. MLB confirms testing delays, doesn't expect recurrence

Major League Baseball said Monday that "unforeseen delays" caused some teams not to receive results of their COVID-19 player tests in a timely manner over the Fourth of July weekend. "Our plan required extensive delivery and shipping services, including proactive special accommodations to account for the holiday weekend," a statement from MLB read. "The vast majority of those deliveries occurred without incident and allowed the protocols to function as planned. Unfortunately, several situations included unforeseen delays. We have addressed the delays caused by the holiday weekend and do not expect a recurrence." NBA: Bucks, Kings close practice facilities after positive COVID-19 tests

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association closed their practice facilities due to positive COVID-19 tests, the teams said on Monday, as the league prepared to resume its season. Teams across the league are expected to travel to Orlando, Florida, this week to restart the season, which was abruptly suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with players living and playing at Walt Disney World.