Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI ACU gets access to Dandiwal, arrest had ripples in 'world of corruptors', says Singh

A two-member team of BCCI anti-corruption unit was given access to alleged match-fixer Ravinder Dandiwal in Mohali on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested by Punjab Police for his role in organising an unsanctioned T20 game near Mohali, which was masqueraded as an event in Sri Lanka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:37 IST
BCCI ACU gets access to Dandiwal, arrest had ripples in 'world of corruptors', says Singh
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI

A two-member team of BCCI anti-corruption unit was given access to alleged match-fixer Ravinder Dandiwal in Mohali on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested by Punjab Police for his role in organising an unsanctioned T20 game near Mohali, which was masqueraded as an event in Sri Lanka. The BCCI team travelled from Delhi to Mohali to share and gather information on Dandiwal. BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh told PTI that Dandiwal's arrest has had ripples in the world of corruptors. "Our team was allowed access to him. At this stage, we don't know anything more than we already know about him and his activities. Punjab Police has him for five days, it will continue its investigation and if something comes up, they will let us know," Singh, who was not on site.

Singh thanked Punjab Police for their co-operation in this case. "We are thankful to them that they have taken prompt and effective action. His arrest has had ripples in the world of corruptors and will have salutary effect. It has sent a strong message. There are certain things we need to verify before we can comment on them," Singh added. The T20 game was played on June 29, 16 km from Chandigarh, but was streamed as a 'Uva T20 League' match in Sri Lanka's Badulla city, home of the Uva Province Cricket Association (UPCA). Both UPCA and Sri Lanka Cricket have denied any involvement in this dubious league.

Speaking to PTI last week, ACU chief Singh had called Mohali-based Dandiwal a known corruptor after Vicoria Police in Australia named him as the "central figure" in the tennis match-fixing scandal in which low-ranked tennis players were allegedly convinced to throw matches in at least two events in Egypt and Brazil in 2018. He has been on BCCI's watchlist for the past four years. "I can talk about his cricket (links only) but he has moved to other sports also. He tried to organise his own leagues and once he does that, he fixes games the way he wants it," Singh had said. Dandiwal had also organised the Asian Premier League in Nepal and the Afghan Premier League. He also tried to organise a league in Haryana which the BCCI scuttled. "He has been operating more outside India than in India but has been on the BCCI radar for at least 3-4 years," Singh had said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Televangelists, Dallas megachurch that hosted Pence approved for millions in pandemic aid

A Dallas megachurch whose pastor has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump was approved for a forgivable loan worth 2 million to 5 million, according to long-awaited government data released on Monday. Vice President Mike Pence s...

Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding in a television interview that he was in good health despite running a fever.The right-wing populist, who has played down the severity o...

Independent rights expert speaks of ‘anguish, stress and disempowerment’ of poverty

More than 70 million people are expected to fall into extreme poverty because of COVID-19, the UN Human Rights Council heard on Tuesday, as a leading rights expert slammed greatly exaggerated claims of global poverty eradication between 199...

COVID-19: Delhi govt directs hospitals to put up flex boards to encourage plasma donation

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed state-run and private hospitals in the national capital to put up flex boards to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help other patients. The boards have to be put u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020