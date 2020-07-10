Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sans fans, players need to inspire each other in England tour: Mushtaq Ahmed

Pakistan's spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed feels in the absence of spectators, players will have to inspire each other in the upcoming series against England to be held in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Worcester | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:08 IST
Sans fans, players need to inspire each other in England tour: Mushtaq Ahmed

Pakistan's spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed feels in the absence of spectators, players will have to inspire each other in the upcoming series against England to be held in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. International cricket resumed on Wednesday after a 117-day break with England and West Indies squaring off in the ongoing first Test at Southampton.

Playing behind closed doors is one of the many safety protocols put in place by the ICC for the game's resumption. After the West Indies, England will host Pakistan for three Tests starting next month. This will be followed by a three-match T20 series also to be played in a bio-secure environment.

"This tour is being played in extraordinary circumstances. There are no spectators, there are hardly any journalists either to analyse the teams or the game. Players need to inspire each other, back each other and support each other to the hilt," Ahmed told the Pakistan Cricket Board website. "I am happy with the start we have made; we are getting accustomed to the environment and conditions and still have a long time to go before the start of the series." Pakistan are currently quarantining at the Worcester's New Road Ground, where they are also preparing for the three-match Test series against England, which begins at Old Trafford, Manchester on August 5.

The 50-year-old Mushtaq, who has worked around the world with leading international teams and T20 franchises, has rich experience of English conditions, having plied his trade in county cricket besides being a long-serving spin bowling coach of the England national team. Mushtaq said they are slowly getting used to the new normal and protocols of the game, including how to shine the ball without using saliva.

"Despite the COVID-19 related challenges, the players have been exceptional so far. We are trying to make them familiar with the protocols and they have responded wonderfully well. Players are coping with the new regulations with regards to shining the ball as well," he said. "Historically, spinners have used saliva to shine the ball now they are being taught new methods in lieu of the revised ICC rules and regulations.

"I am confident we have the players that can not only compete but also win the series," Mushtaq added..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Fifteen centuries, two faiths and a contested fate for Hagia Sophia

A Turkish court is set to rule on Friday on a 1934 presidential decree converting Istanbuls Hagia Sophia into a museum. Two Turkish officials have said they expect the decree to be annulled, paving the way for it to become a mosque again. P...

Gyanendro Ningombam named as Hockey India's officiating president

Gyanendro Ningombam was named as the officiating president of Hockey India in an Executive Board meeting held on Friday. The decision followed the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, who stepped down from the position on July 07, citing fa...

COVID-19 effects on economies requires innovative solutions: Gina

The effects of COVID-19 on global economies requires innovative solutions, says Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina.She said that while interventions have been put in place by governments across the world to ste...

Tata Motors reports 64 pc decline in group global wholesales

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover JLR to 91,594 in June quarter of the current financial year over year-ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020