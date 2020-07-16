Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-NZ preferred hosts for Rugby Championship - SANZAAR

New Zealand has been confirmed as the preferred hosts of a centralised Rugby Championship later this year, pending government approval, governing body SANZAAR said on Thursday. SANZAAR had been working on a hub hosting all of the games in the annual southern hemisphere competition due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, although Australia had been reported as the most likely venue.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 05:16 IST
Rugby-NZ preferred hosts for Rugby Championship - SANZAAR

New Zealand has been confirmed as the preferred hosts of a centralised Rugby Championship later this year, pending government approval, governing body SANZAAR said on Thursday.

SANZAAR had been working on a hub hosting all of the games in the annual southern hemisphere competition due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, although Australia had been reported as the most likely venue. Both Australia and New Zealand had significant success in initially slowing the spread of the virus and have restarted professional sports competitions, although concerns have risen over new outbreaks in Australia's Victoria and New South Wales states.

New Zealand, however, has virtually eliminated the coronavirus domestically, with the current 27 cases all from returning citizens in quarantine facilities. "We have determined that New Zealand is currently the favoured option given the COVID stability within the region," SANZAAR said in a statement.

"SANZAAR is well advanced in option planning with New Zealand Rugby, which in turn, is now seeking New Zealand Government approval." There was no confirmation of dates.

New Zealand's borders are still closed to anyone but citizens or permanent residents but exemptions have been granted to essential workers and to allow America's Cup teams to begin arriving in the country for next year's regatta. All of the national rugby teams from South Africa, Australia and Argentina, would need to complete a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival in New Zealand.

SANZAAR added that it was working to give Argentina's players "some meaningful match preparation" ahead of the Rugby Championship. Argentina's players have been idle since mid-March, when Super Rugby went into shutdown.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants schools open so voters will give him high marks, Biden says

President Donald Trump is insisting that schools reopen so he can save his re-election bid, his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, said on Wednesday.School districts across the country are taking a cautious approach to reopening after the su...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing Eight titles easy for Hamilton, says four timer ProstFour times Formula One world champion Alain Prost says he can see Lewis Hamilton stretching his own title tally to an ea...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 yearsA U.S. judge in Washington blocked what would have been the second federal execution in 17 years on Wednesday, hours before it ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pink-caped Chilean deputy brings lawmakers to their feet to celebrate coronavirus billA Chilean lawmaker launched hundreds of internet memes on Wednesday when she ran through congress wea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020