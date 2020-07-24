Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tyson to return to ring for exhibition against Roy Jones Jr

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will make a much anticipated return to the ring when he faces four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout on Sept. 12, Triller, the virtual social media and music platform, said on Thursday. The eight-round fight will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on Triller, which has also obtained streaming rights to a 10-part docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage leading up to the bout. Trump to throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium Aug. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump will throw out the first pitch when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15, Trump said on Thursday. Trump, a native New Yorker who has yet to throw out a first pitch while serving as president, made the announcement on the opening day of the Major League Baseball season, which had been postponed by nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. No escaping COVID-19 as Major League Baseball starts season

Major League Baseball launched its COVID-19 delayed season on Thursday but reminders of the pandemic were everywhere, from stadiums devoid of fans to Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in Washington. In a first for MLB's Opening Day, players from all four teams in action took a knee before the national anthem, while 'Black Lives Matter' logos were stenciled onto the bases and patches sewn onto the sleeve of uniforms. MLB expands 2020 postseason to 16 teams from 10

Major League Baseball and the union representing its players agreed on Thursday to an expanded playoff field for this year that will feature 16 teams instead of 10 following a regular season shortened due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The 2020 postseason format, which was unanimously approved by all 30 MLB clubs, will begin in late September with eight best-of-three Wild Card Series preceding the Division Series. ATP, WTA cancel China events, including Shenzhen Finals

The two main tennis tours on Friday cancelled all of their remaining tournaments in China for this year, including the flagship WTA Finals, in the wake of the country's ban on international sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Administration of Sport, China's highest sporting body, announced two weeks ago that only trial events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics would be held in 2020. Tokyo 2020 must be simple and safe, says IOC's Coates

Senior Olympic official John Coates has reiterated that Tokyo must stage a simplified Summer Games next year with the health and safety of athletes the most important consideration in the planning. Australian Coates heads up the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Games, which have been postponed until 2021 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Trump plays catch with pitcher Mariano Rivera to mark baseball opening

President Donald Trump tossed baseballs with Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera on Thursday to mark the opening of the pro baseball season, which was delayed by the coronavirus. "You had a pitch that broke a lot of bats," Trump told the retired New York Yankees relief pitcher after they had thrown several balls while a number of Little League youth baseball players observed and played catch. USOPC launches fund for athletes facing COVID-19 hardship

United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced a new fund on Thursday to support athletes facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games. The Olympics were due to begin in Japan on Friday but the Games have instead been delayed until July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic that has globally infected more than 15 million people and claimed more than 600,000 lives. MLB players protest racial inequality at season opener

Every member of all four teams playing on Major League Baseball's Opening Day took a knee to protest racial inequality prior to the playing of the U.S. national anthem on Thursday. The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, who kicked off the COVID-19 shortened season in the nation's capital, also held a 200-yard band of black fabric to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Werenski grabs Minnesota lead, Finau two shots back

Richy Werenski, in search of his first PGA Tour victory, birdied the final hole to grab a one-shot lead after the first round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, on Thursday while Tony Finau was two shots off the pace. Werenski, who has one top-10 finish in 12 PGA Tour starts this season, carded an eight-under-par 63 at TPC Twin Cities to sit one shot clear of fellow American Michael Thompson.