deGrom strikes out 10 as Mets end skid with win over Braves

New York ace Jacob deGrom picked up his first victory on Monday as the visiting Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to end their five-game losing streak. Soroka was unable to put any weight on his right leg and needed assistance to leave the field. Soroka (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings before his injury.

New York ace Jacob deGrom picked up his first victory on Monday as the visiting Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to end their five-game losing streak. DeGrom, the two-time defending Cy Young winner, worked six innings and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out a season-high 10 batters, the 42nd time in his career he's had double-digit strikeouts. Only Nolan Ryan (46) had more through his first 173 career games than deGrom.

The win allowed New York to salvage one game from the four-game series with its National League East rival. The Braves had their five-game winning streak snapped, but may have also lost their ace with a significant injury. Mike Soroka had to be helped off the field in the third inning with lower right leg injury. Soroka was apparently hurt while making a move to cover first base on a ground ball. Soroka was unable to put any weight on his right leg and needed assistance to leave the field.

Soroka (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings before his injury. The Mets did most of their damage in the third inning when they scored four times. Michael Conforto drove in the first run with a single and has safely reached base in all 11 games. Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to seven games with a two-run single and Wilson Ramos capped the inning with a single to drive in his first run of the season.

Cano added another RBI in the fourth. He picked up two hits before leaving with tightness in his leg and now has multiple hits in five of his last seven games. Ramos added his first homer, a two-run shot, in the fifth to give New York a 7-0 lead.

The Braves got a run in the fifth on a solo homer by Travis d'Arnaud, his first with the Braves. It was the first homer allowed by deGrom this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. singled home a run to cut the lead to 7-2. Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson went 0-for-4 and saw his hitting streak, which began last season, end at 11 games.

--Field Level Media

