ISL: Edu Garcia signs two-year contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan

Spanish striker Edu Garcia has signed a two-year contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the club announced on Thursday. Garcia was an important member of ATK FC's attack during Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season, scoring nine goals in 22 matches for the Kolkata-based club.

"I am very happy to continue playing in Kolkata and in the ISL for another two years. I am looking forward to wearing the green and maroon jersey and will give my best to the club," the forward said in a statement after signing the contract. After beginning his career in the ISL with Bengaluru FC, the 30-year-old played 14 matches for the former champions before moving to Chinese outfit Zhejiang Greentown FC.

He returned to join ATK during the January transfer window of 2018-19 and was instrumental in the resurgence of the club, scoring three goals and assisting two others in six matches for ATK. The 2019-20 season was the most fruitful ISL season for Garcia in terms of appearances and output as the Spaniard went on to make 16 appearances, scoring six goals. He joins the likes of Roy Krishna, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal and Jobby Justin, all of whom have signed contracts with ATK Mohun Bagan. (ANI)