Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is recognition of our hardwork: Lakshya Prez

Delighted to be selected for the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award, Lakshya President Vishal Chordia said receiving the award is a privilege and a recognition of their hard work. A city-based not-for-profit organization, Lakshya is set to be honored with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar at the 2020 National Sports Awards in a virtual ceremony on Saturday.

"It's a privilege to receive this award and get recognized for our hard work," Lakshya President Vishal Chordia said in a media statement. "Ten years back when people were questioning the ability of Indian athletes to win medals at global events, we knew with the right kind of support this can be made possible." The organization has extended support to 100 sportspersons across eight disciplines, including Olympians such as Rahi Sarnobat, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and Ashwini Ponappa.

Its secretary Sundar Iyer cited the example of budding tennis player Ankita Raina and how the organization helped her. "I still remember, there was a time when Ankita [Raina] was failing to find motivation due to her mother staying away for her job when Ankita was training in Pune," said Iyer. "So we managed to get a job transfer for her mother to Pune requesting the respective employer and thereafter there was no looking back for Ankita as she kept performing well consistently."