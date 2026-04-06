Lalit Eyes Gold in Asian Wrestling Championships, Indian Hopefuls Seek Bronze

As competition intensifies at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, former U-23 Asian Championships bronze medallist Lalit is setting his sights on clinching gold in the men's 55kg Greco-Roman category. Displaying remarkable prowess, the 23-year-old dominated China's Huoying Shi in the semifinals with an 11-3 victory. Meanwhile, two fellow Indian wrestlers are also in the hunt for bronze after facing tough semifinal losses.

Lalit now prepares to face Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Botirov, the 2025 Asian Championships bronze medallist, in a bid to secure the top podium finish. Botirov earned his spot in the finals by defeating local favorite Ulan Uulu. Simultaneously, other Indian contenders, such as Aman, who competes in the 77kg category, are eyeing a comeback for bronze after a notable 13-3 semifinal loss to Iran's Ali Oskou.

In the broader Indian contingent sphere, previous Asian champion Sunil Kumar faced a setback in the 87kg division, losing comprehensively to Iran's Gholamreza Farokhisenjani. Additional Indian wrestlers, including Sunny Kumar and Joginder Rathee, endured early-round exits, with the former eliminated in the 65kg category and the latter in the 130kg class. Despite these challenges, India remains committed, with five more athletes set to compete in various Greco-Roman weight classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)