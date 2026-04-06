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Thousands of Indians Evacuate from Iran Amidst Conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs reported that over 1,700 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran amidst an ongoing conflict in West Asia. This group, including students and fishermen, exited through Armenia and Azerbaijan with assistance from the Indian embassy in Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:50 IST
Thousands of Indians Evacuate from Iran Amidst Conflict
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In response to escalating tensions in West Asia, over 1,700 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran through land border crossings into Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Ministry of External Affairs announced these developments on Monday, highlighting the efforts made to ensure their safe return.

The Indian embassy in Tehran has played a crucial role in facilitating the exit of these individuals, which includes 895 students and 345 fishermen, employed by various Iranian companies. Randhir Jaiswal, an MEA spokesperson, provided these details during a recent media briefing.

Most of the evacuees flew back to India from Armenia and Azerbaijan, and efforts continue to ensure the safety of remaining citizens. This operation underscores the government's commitment to citizen safety during international crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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