'A proud moment for me', says Rower Dattu Bhokanal on winning Arjuna Award

Indian rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal, who is all set to receive Arjuna Award, expressed his joy by saying that it is a proud moment for him but winning an award was never his target. Rower Bhokanal, Shutler Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, cricketer Ishant Sharma and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with Arjuna Award at the first-ever virtual National Sports Awards and Adventure Award 2020.

"It is a proud moment for me. I am delighted. Giving an award to a sportsperson, to encourage them further, is good. When I started in 2012, it was never my target to win an award. All I aimed at, was to give my best performance," Bhokanal told ANI. Sixty award winners will attend the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020 via a virtual event on Saturday, August 29.

The awardees will attend the ceremony from various places across the country - Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Itanagar. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, President of the Indian Olympic Association Narendra Dhruv Batra, and several other dignitaries will attend the ceremony from Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. (ANI)