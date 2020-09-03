Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:19 IST
Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1336 KENIN, KHACHANOV CRUISE INTO THIRD ROUND

Second seed Sofia Kenin moved into the third round with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez, smashing 19 winners past her Canadian opponent and breaking her three times without dropping serve. Karen Khachanov also advanced with a straight sets victory over fellow Russian Andrey Kuznetsov, winning 6-3 6-4 6-1 with an 83% success rate on his first serve.

1307 ANISIMOVA WINS BATTLE OF AMERICAN TEENS Amanda Anisimova, 19, fought back from a set down against 16-year-old Katrina Scott to advance to the third round with a 4-6 6-4 6-1 victory over her fellow American.

Scott, making her Grand Slam debut, raced into a one-set lead on the back of her booming serve before Anisimova took control at 4-4 in the second set. The 22nd seed will next face Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari. READ MORE:

U.S. Open order of play on Thursday Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

PREVIEW-Underdog Nagal looking forward to Thiem test at US Open Top seed Pliskova humbled by inspired Garcia at U.S. Open

Djokovic overcomes slow start to extend win streak 'Not easy' during U.S. Open, but Djokovic moving forward with players body

Mladenovic fumes against 'abominable' treatment after defeat FACTBOX-Sumit Nagal v Dominic Thiem

Mask after mask, Osaka brings protest to international audience Tsitsipas grinds down Cressy to reach third round

1235 MUGURUZA UPSET BY UNSEEDED PIRONKOVA IN STRAIGHT SETS Spain's 10th seed Garbine Muguruza was knocked out 7-5 6-3 by unranked Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.

Playing in her first tournament in over three years following a maternity break, Pironkova won an overwhelming 93% of her first serve points, breaking the twice Grand Slam champion three times. Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, seeded 27th, beat Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 7-6(8) 6-0 to move into the third round.

1109 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS Play began in bright sunshine in New York with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius (78.8°F), with an expected high of 31 degrees.

