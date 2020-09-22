Left Menu
Australia's Annabel Sutherland sets eye on ODI debut

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland is eager to make her one-day international debut in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:38 IST
Australia's Annabel Sutherland sets eye on ODI debut
Cricket Australia logo. Image Credit: ANI

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland is eager to make her one-day international debut in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The pace bowler made her international debut (T20) in February this year against England.

The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be played on October 3 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. "That's certainly the goal. I'm just continuing to build on my game and improve on a few things I identified during the tri-series and World Cup," cricket.com.au quoted Sutherland as saying.

Sutherland made the most of her pre-season as a professional cricketer despite the restrictions posed by the coronavirus crisis. The 18-year-old all-rounder is now confident of her speed and control over the ball as she looks for a spot in the playing XI.

"I had a really good go at building a proper strength base and it was a relatively successful pre-season. I was able to stay fit and build some strength along the way," Sutherland said. "I can notice it with my bowling, I'm stronger at the crease so you've got more consistent body positions, which means you have more consistent outcomes in terms of the ball you want to bowl and where that ball actually goes," she added.

Spectators will be allowed inside the stadiums for the series between Australia and New Zealand women, Cricket Australia had confirmed on September 14. This will be the first time since March this year that spectators will be allowed for an international cricket series.

Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in the T20I series slated to begin from September 26 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. (ANI)

