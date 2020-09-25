Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Fans on best behaviour at Super Cup spectator 'pilot run'

The coronavirus pandemic stopped fans going to stadiums, although club football in many countries has now resumed and some have allowed a limited number of spectators in to watch games. UEFA had decided its traditional season-opening Super Cup game, between the Champions League winners and Europa League champions, would be safe to attend, but the ruling body faced criticism.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 03:53 IST
Soccer-Fans on best behaviour at Super Cup spectator 'pilot run'

The European Super Cup game between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest passed off smoothly on Thursday as UEFA used it as a trial run to see if the world's most popular sport can be played in front of live audiences once again.

Fans began to arrive hours before the match, the first major European club competition game to allow them since soccer returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and 60 minutes before kickoff the crowds at the Puskas Stadium were building. Once inside the Hungarian capital's large new arena, however, the 15,500 spectators spread out in the 67,000-seat stadium.

Encouraged to do so by signs and security staff, they milled around the grassy grounds, standing or strolling about well apart from each other with everyone wearing face masks. The coronavirus pandemic stopped fans going to stadiums, although club football in many countries has now resumed and some have allowed a limited number of spectators in to watch games.

UEFA had decided its traditional season-opening Super Cup game, between the Champions League winners and Europa League champions, would be safe to attend, but the ruling body faced criticism. The fans who did get in were focusing on the positives.

"I can't tell you how long I have waited to do something like this, it's like I'm having withdrawal symptoms, but now I'm getting a fix and there is nothing to stop me," said 24-year-old Bayern supporter Matyas Lakatos. A friend came over to hug him but Lakatos pushed him away.

"Not here, man," he said. The Hungarian government and Prime Minister Viktor Orban declined to comment on the match's health risks even as experts, opposition politicians and local people expressed frustration at being subjected to such an experiment.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin described the match as a "pilot project" and reiterated that his organisation would use the experience to decide what to do about future games. At the start of the match, social distancing was observed fairly well - unlike in Hungarian domestic league games during which it has not been enforced.

After the first goal, a penalty by Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, even hardcore fans in a corner section stayed well apart - although four Spanish reporters in the stands came together for a quick bear hug. The equaliser by Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka showed that most people in the arena were overwhelmingly fans of the Bavarian club but they remained safely spread out as they celebrated loudly.

They also showed restraint when midfielder Javi Martinez put Bayern ahead in the first period of extra time and the German champions hung on to secure a 2-1 win. The teams of people manning the bars were recruited in groups who already knew each other to limit random meetings and Alex, a 20-year-old student, said he had received detailed training in how to observe distancing rules.

"I'm not worried," Alex said. "I make sure to always wash my hands, stay apart, but I have to make ends meet so I need the work. It is what it is. You can survive anything if you want to."

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to join COVAX vaccine facility, earmarks $454 million

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will issue decrees laying the legal groundwork for Brazil to join the global COVID-19 vaccine partnership known as COVAX and earmarking 2.5 billion reais 453.81 million for securing vaccines via the facili...

U.S. executes first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government executed convicted murderer Christopher Vialva on Thursday, the first Black man to suffer the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus. Vialva was 19 years old when he and...

U.S. to provide $720 million Syria aid and funds for Sahel, South Sudan

The United States said on Thursday it would provide more than 720 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the crisis in Syria, plus nearly 152 million for Africas Sahel region and almost 108 million for South Sudan.Deputy Secretar...

Despite ‘compromises’, peace remains elusive in Yemen, says President, calling for international support to save his country

The United Nations had spared no effort to establish sustainable peace and to address ongoing humanitarian challenges, yet, for nearly six years Yemen has suffered from war imposed on it by those acting with the support of Iran, President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020