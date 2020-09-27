Tennis-Teenager Sinner stuns 11th seed Goffin on French Open debut
Sinner converted his second match point when his opponent sent a forehand wide and the Italian will next meet French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 16:44 IST
Italian teenager Jannik Sinner upset 11th seed David Goffin 7-5 6-0 6-3 on his French Open debut on Sunday to confirm his status as one of the most exciting talents in men's tennis. The 19-year-old, who won last year's NextGen ATP Finals title, traded a double break of serve with his Belgian opponent before getting the crucial third break to take the opening set.
It was all Sinner after that as his sizzling forehand started generating more power and Goffin struggled to stay in the rallies under the closed roof of court Philippe Chatrier as the Italian won 11 straight games to close in on victory. Sinner converted his second match point when his opponent sent a forehand wide and the Italian will next meet French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.
