Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday condoled the demise of former Indian national team captain Carlton Chapman, who passed away at the age of 49.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:50 IST
Rijiju condoles demise of former India captain Carlton Chapman
Carlton Chapman (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday condoled the demise of former Indian national team captain Carlton Chapman, who passed away at the age of 49. "Shocked at the untimely demise of former Indian National Football Team captain Carlton Chapman. Deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief. He started his career in the 1980s at SAI, Bengaluru & under his captaincy, India won the SAFF Championship 1997 in Nepal," Rijiju tweeted.

Under his captaincy, the Blue Tigers went on to win the SAFF Championship trophy in Kathmandu, Nepal in 1997. He scored six goals for the Indian team in thirty-nine matches, including five matches when he led the side. He was part of the triumphant India side which won the SAF Games (1995) in Madras, Nehru Cup (1997) in Kochi and SAFF Championship (1999) in Margao. At the club level, he began his career with Tata Football Academy in 1991 before moving to East Bengal two years later. During his stay in East Bengal, he scored a hat-trick against Iraqi club Al Zawra at the Asian Cup Winners' Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in 1993.

In 1995, he switched to JCT Mills. He was an integral part of their maiden NFL-winning-campaign in 1997 under the coaching of Dhyan Chand Awardee Sukhwinder Singh. Also, he was part of the treble-winning JCT Mills team which won the Federation Cup, IFA Shield and Durand Cup in 1996. Next year, he lifted the Durand Cup trophy again with FC Kochin.

During his stay in East Bengal, he won the Calcutta Premier League four times (1993, 1998-2000), IFA Shield twice (1994, 2000), Durand Cup, Rovers Cup, Kalinga Cup once apiece besides the National Football League in 2001 before hanging up his boots. At the domestic level, Chapman won the Santosh Trophy thrice (1993-94, 1998) with Bengal besides representing the state on two more occasions (1999, 2000). Incidentally, he scored the first golden goal in the history of Santosh Trophy, which came against Goa in 1995.

His coaching career started at the Tata Football Academy in 2002. Later, he coached Royal Wahingdoh, Bhawanipore FC, Student's Union FC, Sudeva FC. Recently, he was appointed as the Technical Director of Quartz FC, a club based in Kozhikode. (ANI)

