Howzat: India’s Fastest-Growing Fantasy Cricket App

Howzat, which was introduced amid much fanfare, has been at the forefront of fantasy gaming with its user base growing exponentially over the past year.

Fantasy sports have emerged as one of the main sources of entertainment in recent times and Howzat fantasy cricket app has managed to tap well into the psyche of the cricket-crazy nation with its innovative approach, lucrative bonuses, and huge cash rewards.

How engaged is the average user?

A recent survey has revealed that nearly 75% of respondents played fantasy sports at least one to three times a week and around 20% played the game more than five times in a single week, which proves that India has a huge scope for this genre to grow. Howzat realized the importance of offering a unique platform to sports fans and provides them a unique experience, which makes them come back for more.

Formats like T20, one day, and Test matches, as well as international tournaments like the World Cup, offer huge cash payouts to people through fantasy cricket. Most gaming platforms offer two types of games that users can opt for: free and paid fantasy games.

Howzat's Growth Story

Howzat incentivizes users when they refer their friends to the platform and offers a huge amount as a welcome bonus when one signs up and makes their first deposit, which is one of the main drivers of the platform's explosive growth in the last one year.

There has been an influx of fantasy gaming platforms in the last couple of years, with each trying to get a slice of the pie in this lucrative segment. Howzat has managed to cement its place in the industry with clever marketing, innovative approach, and by providing a user-centric platform that seems to have resonated well with its audience.

The most important aspect of any gaming platform is to engage users by providing a no-nonsense platform where they can quickly adapt to the system and begin playing and enjoying the game right away. And this is where the Howzat team has been very proactive and ensured that the tech doesn't get in the way of fun and users don't have to spend a lot of time understanding the mechanics. Instead, they can enjoy playing from the word go.

Future Outlook for Fantasy Sports in India

The fantasy sports market is predicted to keep growing and is forecasted to touch ₹2400 crores in 2020 in spite of the slowdown in the economy due to the covid-19 crisis. There has been an exponential increase in the user base, which has already touched ninety million users. Moreover, the revenue from contest entry fees has also witnessed a spike with ₹16,500 crores being registered this year as compared to ₹6,000 last year, which in itself is a massive jump.

So, the overall outlook for the fantasy sports in India is pretty solid and the industry will only witness a spike in both the number of users joining the various operators and in terms of revenue.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)