Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ronaldo recovers from virus and back for Juventus

Juventus said a swab test provided a negative result and Ronaldo “is no longer subjected to home isolation.” Ronaldo first tested positive during the international break while with Portugal. He missed Juventus' draws with Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A as well as a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:11 IST
Ronaldo recovers from virus and back for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from the coronavirus after 19 days and three missed matches for Juventus, the club announced. Juventus said a swab test provided a negative result and Ronaldo "is no longer subjected to home isolation." Ronaldo first tested positive during the international break while with Portugal.

He missed Juventus' draws with Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A as well as a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been quarantined at his home in Turin. Ronaldo could return on Sunday for Juve's game at Spezia in Serie A, or on Wednesday at Ferencvaros in the Champions League in Budapest.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests man under PMLA in Rs 750 cr bank loan fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a person in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 750 crore bank loan fraud committed by misusing credit facilities, the central probe agency said on Saturday. It said Sai C...

Poland reports record in daily coronavirus cases

Poland reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with 21,897 new cases, while the country faces massive protests following an abortion ruling last week.The country has seen protests follow...

Saudi man crashes car into Mecca's Grand Mosque, held

A speeding car rammed into the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Friday evening. The driver of the car was arrested and referred to public prosecution, even as no one was injured, Makkah region tweeted.According to the Saudi Press Age...

Samuel L Jackson says he feels 'disturbed' when people call him legend

Veteran actor Samuel L Jackson is one of the most celebrated artistes of Hollywood, but he still doesnt like to be called a legend. In his over four-decade-long career, Jackson has featured in more than 150 films, including critically-accla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020