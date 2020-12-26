Left Menu
Cricket South Africa condoles demise of Robin Jackman

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday joined the cricketing world in mourning the demise of Robin David Jackman.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-12-2020
Former England pacer Robin Jackman . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday joined the cricketing world in mourning the demise of Robin David Jackman. Jackman, a county and England Test cricketer was especially known in South Africa for his cricket commentary. His distinctive voice took the Proteas through the highs and lows of cricket over decades.

Born in Shimla, India on August 13, 1945, his family returned to Surrey, England in 1946. Jackman, schooled in Canterbury went on to play in four Tests and 15 ODIs for England, while he took 1,402 wickets in a 399-game first-class career between 1966 and 1982. He eventually settled in South Africa with his wife, Yvonne, a nurse from Grahamstown. In South Africa, 'Jackers' as he was affectionately known, was a household voice for all who loved and followed cricket.

"Always passionate and knowledgeable, he was also known for his big-hearted enjoyment of life. In 2012 he was diagnosed with cancer of the vocal chords. He continued commentating for a while and was also very actively involved in fundraising for the Mercy Ships and Grace Vision," said CSA in an official release. "We mourn the loss of a fine man, a lover of life, a cricket aficionado and a commentator who became part of the fabric of South African cricket in so many ways," the statement added.

His passing, a few days after the death of his former Surrey teammate, John Edrich, leaves a void in the cricketing world but particularly in South African cricketing life.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

