Motor racing-Formula E confirms Saudi season-opener in February
Formula E will start its new season with a floodlit double-header in Saudi Arabia next month, the all-electric championship said on Tuesday. The Dakar Rally is currently being held in Saudi Arabia, which will also host a Formula One race for the first time in November.Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 01:20 IST
Formula E will start its new season with a floodlit double-header in Saudi Arabia next month, the all-electric championship said on Tuesday. The season was due to start in Santiago, Chile, this month but the races were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the country closed its borders to arrivals from Britain, where a number of the teams are based.
The two Saudi races in Diriyah on Feb. 26 and 27 will be the first Formula E has staged at night. The Dakar Rally is currently being held in Saudi Arabia, which will also host a Formula One race for the first time in November. That race in Jeddah will also be held at night.
