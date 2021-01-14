Left Menu
Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open

PTI | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:22 IST
Andy Murray has tested positive for the coronavirus days just before he was due to leave Britain for the Australian Open, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is isolating at home and still hopes to compete in Australia when it is safe to travel, the person said.

Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021.

The Australian Open was delayed three weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions and is set to begin February 8. Players and officials must spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.

Murray, a five-time Australian Open runner-up, earlier backed out of the Delray Beach Open in Florida to ''minimize the risks'' of contracting the virus through international travel. AP SSCSSC

