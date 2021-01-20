Leicester go top of Premier League table with victory over Chelsea
Leicester City have secured the top spot on the Premier League standings after an impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea here. With 19 matches played, Leicester are top with 38 points, one ahead of Manchester United, who have played a match fewer and face Fulham on Wednesday.
Wilfred Ndidi scored the opening goal of the match, putting Leicester City ahead in the sixth minute. Jamie Vardy's scooped effort was then kept out on 34 minutes thanks to a touch from Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. James Maddison doubled the advantage for Leicester City in the 41st minute. Leicester City then managed to maintain their 2-0 lead throughout as they claimed three points from the game.
While Leicester City's third consecutive win powered them to the top of the table, Chelsea are now struggling in the eighth position with 29 points. Leicester City will now take on Brentford in the FA Cup on Sunday while Chelsea will face Luton Town in FA Cup. (ANI)
