Left Menu

Rugby-France team to face Italy in the Six Nations

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:26 IST
Rugby-France team to face Italy in the Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Charles Ollivon (captain), 7-Gregory Alldritt, 6-Dylan Cretin, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Anthony Jelonch, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Louis Carbonel, 23-Damian Penaud

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global shares mixed on caution after modest US gains

Asian shares fell but European benchmarks edged higher Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic.Frances CAC...

Himachal: Tourist hotspots including Shimla, Manali receive fresh snowfall

Shimla, Feb 4 PTI Himachal Pradeshs tourist hotspots including Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Narkanda received fresh snowfall on Thursday, the meteorological department said. Snowfall occurred at most places in the hill state on Thur...

Iran's president claims big victory in bid to end sanctions

Irans president Thursday applauded a ruling by the International Court of Justice that it can hear Irans case against the U.S. seeking to end sanctions, calling it a big victory for the Islamic Republic.A report by state-run IRNA news agenc...

U.S. drugmaker Merck's Kenneth Frazier to step down as CEO

Merck Co said on Thursday Kenneth Frazier, one of only a handful of Black CEOs leading major U.S. companies, would step down as chief executive officer at the end of June to be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis.Frazier, 66, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021