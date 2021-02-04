Rugby-France team to face Italy in the Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Charles Ollivon (captain), 7-Gregory Alldritt, 6-Dylan Cretin, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Anthony Jelonch, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Louis Carbonel, 23-Damian Penaud

