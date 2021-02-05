Left Menu

Wimbledon eyeing reduced-capacity crowd in June

Under the current plans, up to 30,000 spectators are expected daily at Melbourne Park for the two-week event.The U.S. Open and French Open were held last year but with strict protocols to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus.

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 05-02-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 09:46 IST
Wimbledon eyeing reduced-capacity crowd in June

Wimbledon organizers are planning for a reduced-capacity crowd at this year's Grand Slam tournament, though other options remain, the All England Club.

The club previously announced that the tournament, canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, would go ahead with or without fans. The three options are full capacity, reduced capacity or no fans.

“The majority of our planning focus is currently centered on the option of a reduced capacity Championships and how that would affect each stakeholder group, but we are not yet in a position to rule out any of the other scenarios,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Wimbledon, called off last year for the first time since 1945, is scheduled to run from June 28-July 11.

“While the rollout of the vaccination program in the UK is a very heartening development,” the club said, ”it naturally remains too soon to know how this will impact public attendance at major events in the UK.'' With five months to go, “we are continuing to develop our detailed scenario planning” and working with public heath authorities to stay informed about developments.

“Our approach will be to remain as agile as possible and leave enough flexibility in our planning to adapt as required to the prevailing conditions in the summer,” the club said.

Britain has recorded more than 108,000 coronavirus-related deaths — highest in Europe.

Australian Open organizers say the year's first Grand Slam will start as planned next Monday. Under the current plans, up to 30,000 spectators are expected daily at Melbourne Park for the two-week event.

The U.S. Open and French Open were held last year but with strict protocols to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus. No fans were allowed at Flushing Meadows, while Roland Garros was limited to 1,000 fans per day.

The All England Club said it plans to provide “regular updates as our plans develop.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India records 12,408 new cases, 120 fresh fatalities

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, Feb 5 PTI Indias COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crore with 12,408 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,96,308, according to ...

Australian drone firm reshapes strategy over Google pull-out threat

Instructors gaze watchfully from the shade of a tree as men in neon-green vests manipulate hand-held controllers clipped to mobile telephones as they direct drones flying over a vast Sydney field.The classes are run by Droneit Group, an Aus...

Rupee rises 3 paise to 72.93 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee inched up 3 paise to 72.93 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity market and RBIs decision to leave key interest rate unchanged.The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday decided to ...

NDA ally BDJS in Kerala splits, Bharathiya Jana Sena formed

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena BDJS party, which was a part of National Democratic Alliance NDA in Kerala, has cut ties with the alliance and announced a new party while deciding to join the ranks with United Democratic Front UDF. Ahead of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021