QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open

* "As long as I'm (playing) with high dose of painkillers (I) still can bear some of the pain. But the tricky thing... is that they kind of hide what's really happening in there, so you might not feel it but then the big damage might be done." Novak Djokovic on playing through an abdominal injury to beat Milos Raonic and advance to the quarter-finals. * "Legend, she is the best... It's not fun to play, but it's really fun to watch." Naomi Osaka on her quarter-final opponent Hsieh.

Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday: * "As long as I'm (playing) with high dose of painkillers (I) still can bear some of the pain. But the tricky thing... is that they kind of hide what's really happening in there, so you might not feel it but then the big damage might be done." Novak Djokovic on playing through an abdominal injury to beat Milos Raonic and advance to the quarter-finals.

* "Legend, she is the best... I will try my best because you can only beat Serena if you play your best." Simona Halep on playing Serena Williams in the quarter-finals. * "I don't want to find any excuses but the thing also is that I'm not a machine. Sometimes I would like to be, but there are really, really bad days." Third seed Dominic Thiem after losing in straight sets to Grigor Dimitrov.

* "Just feeling the love. Just trying to spread the good word of the celebration. Everyone loves that celebration. It's well liked... Novak, I'm sure, doesn't like me and we both have respect for each other, but I don't like him at all, so it's fun." Nick Kyrgios after imitating Djokovic's celebrations. * "I don't know if I zone out and she's the only one I hear. When I hear her voice, it just makes me calm and confident." Serena Williams on having elder sister Venus in the stands to watch her play.

* "It is never a good feeling losing a match that you feel you could have changed in one second." Garbine Muguruza on failing to convert two match points before suffering a fourth-round defeat by Naomi Osaka. * "I quite like it here. I have an Australian coach. This year I have a hitting partner, he's living Melbourne. We have a lot of fun together." Hsieh Su-wei on her special connection with Australia after reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

* "If it was a video game, I would want to select her character just to play as her. Because my mind can't fathom the choices she makes when she's on the court. It's not fun to play, but it's really fun to watch." Naomi Osaka on her quarter-final opponent Hsieh. * "She kind of acts on a whim sometimes, doesn't like to plan too far ahead. Even finding out if I'm going to be helping her or coaching her, I normally only find out a week or two before. She's a free spirit." Coach Paul McNamee on Hsieh's unpredictable personality.

