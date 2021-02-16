Left Menu

IPL 2021: KXIP to be renamed Punjab Kings, new logo to be revealed on Wednesday

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab has been renamed to Punjab Kings, co-owner of the franchise, Mohit Burman has confirmed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:28 IST
IPL 2021: KXIP to be renamed Punjab Kings, new logo to be revealed on Wednesday
KXIP during a match in IPL 2020 (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab has been renamed to Punjab Kings, co-owner of the franchise, Mohit Burman has confirmed. Burman has also said that the franchise will unveil a new logo on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming mini-auction slated to be held in Chennai on Thursday.

"We put it to research, both with fans and with closed groups, and have finally arrived at the new name. The idea behind the new name is to add a fresh look and a fresh feel to the franchise. As with any product/service, everything has its own life cycle and we believe given the changing ethos and the audience taste we thought it was apt for the brand to go through a complete new refresh," ESPNcricinfo quoted Burman as saying. Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, and Karn Paul are the other co-owners of the franchise. The KL Rahul-led side had finished in sixth place in IPL 2020.

On January 20, the Punjab-based franchise announced that they have decided to retain 16 members of their IPL 2020 squad and the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell have been released from the squad. The likes of KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Mohammad Shami will be seen for the franchise his season. While, key performers of last season like Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, and Ravi Bishnoi have also been retained.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell who had a poor IPL 2020 season has been released. Maxwell was bought for INR 10.75 crores ahead of the 2020 season, but he was not able to do justice to his price tag. The franchise now has the strongest purse this auction at Rs 53.9 crore and the side can now fill nine slots to reach the maximum squad strength of 25. Retained players: Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordon, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, and Murugan Ashwin.

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, K Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh. Punjab is yet to win the IPL title and the side has made it to the finals in 2014. But they suffered a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...

Galgotias University Pledges to Implement the National Education Policy 2020 Fully

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirGalgotias University, Greater Noida organising a two days National level Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 A Gateway to Academic Excellence on 17th and 18th February 2021 is being organise...

At the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation, but today India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about Indias situation, but today Indias fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi. ...

Goa hope to stop run of draws as Odisha await

FC Goa will hope to stop their run of draws and strengthen their playoff chances with a win when they face laggards Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.When the ISL season was halfway through, few would have looked past F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021