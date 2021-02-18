Left Menu

Soccer-Soccer-Porto record first win over Juventus to take command of tie

The winger's strike ended Porto’s run of five consecutive clean sheets in the competition and leaves the tie wide open ahead of the return leg. Porto won the competition in 2004.

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to their first ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League after they secured a 2-1 win over the Italian champions in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Wednesday. On a night when very little went Juventus's way, Federico Chiesa's late strike at least handed them a lifeline going into the return leg in Turin on March 9.

Taremi pounced on a sloppy back pass after 63 seconds to fire in the opener that left Juventus rattled as they failed to create any meaningful chances before halftime. Things got worse for Andrea Pirlo’s side when Marega blasted in Porto’s second 19 seconds into the second half.

Juventus, who have not won Europe's premier club competition since 1996, eventually mustered a response when Chiesa fired home a precious away goal with eight minutes remaining. The winger's strike ended Porto’s run of five consecutive clean sheets in the competition and leaves the tie wide open ahead of the return leg.

Porto won the competition in 2004.

