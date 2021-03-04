Left Menu

ECB appoints Cindy Butts as chair of Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has named Cindy Butts as chairperson of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which will examine issues related to racism in the game.The commission was formed in November 2020 after former cricketers Michael Carberry and Azeem Rafiq and ex-Test umpire John Holder alleged racism in the game.Butts has extensive experience in senior roles spanning governance, inclusion and equity across the justice and policing sectors and government.

ECB appoints Cindy Butts as chair of Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named Cindy Butts as chairperson of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which will examine issues related to racism in the game.

The commission was formed in November 2020 after former cricketers Michael Carberry and Azeem Rafiq and ex-Test umpire John Holder alleged racism in the game.

Butts has extensive experience in senior roles spanning governance, inclusion and equity across the justice and policing sectors and government. ''I'm excited to be bringing together my lifelong love of cricket with my passion for equity and inclusion, to lead this work for the ECB,'' Cindy Butts said in a statement issued by ECB. ''Over the coming months we will be looking to hear from a wide range of people who share a love of cricket, whether as spectators, players, coaches or administrators both present and past.'' Butts is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Kick It Out, and has previously held roles as the Deputy Chair of the Metropolitan Police Authority.

''While it's important we preserve the best of cricket's traditions, it is also important we identify ways it can evolve and innovate to attract and welcome diverse communities who can make an impact in all areas and at all levels of the game,'' Butts said.

The commission will independently gather and assess the evidence of inequalities and discrimination of all forms within cricket and identify the actions the ECB will need to take to tackle these issues.

