Ankita to lead Hyderabad Strikers in TPL

Arjun Kadhe, who was bought for Rs 2.60 lakh and Vishnu Vardhan Rs 2.05 lakh are the other members of the team.Each team picked two men and one woman player at the auction.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:51 IST
India's top ranked women's player Ankita Raina will lead the challenge of Hyderabad Strikers in the Tennis Premier League, to be held in Mumbai later this year.

At the player auction held on Tuesday, Anikta garnered the highest price among the women players as she was picked for Rs 4.10 lakh. Arjun Kadhe, who was bought for Rs 2.60 lakh and Vishnu Vardhan (Rs 2.05 lakh) are the other members of the team.

Each team picked two men and one woman player at the auction. Another man and woman player for each team will emerge from the Talent Days, to be played from June onwards.

Hyderabad Strikers are co-owned by Brijgopal Bhutada and actress Rakul Preet Singh.

''Tennis deserves a push in our country as we have such talented players. Me and my team are all set for the championship this December,'' Rakul Preet said in a release.

