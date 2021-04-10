Left Menu

Mrs. India Inc founder, Mohini Sharma becomes the first Indian to join the judging panel of Mrs Sri Lanka World 2020 pageant

As a former winner of the Mrs. India pageant, I have experienced the joy and pride of being able to represent my country on a global platform. The winners of Mrs. Sri Lanka will get an opportunity to represent their country on the Mrs. World stage.

PTI | India | Updated: 10-04-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 11:19 IST
Mrs. India Inc founder, Mohini Sharma becomes the first Indian to join the judging panel of Mrs Sri Lanka World 2020 pageant

Women are leading the world like a Boss and the year 2021 is all set to prove this right. One of the grandest events of the year, the Mrs. Sri Lanka World pageant, was held on 4th April 2021. Mohini Sharma, founder of Mrs. India Inc and former Mrs. India pageant winner featured as a member of the eminent jury for this event. This is the first time that an Indian pageant winner has been given this honor. The Finale of Mrs. Sri Lanka World held at Nelum Pokuna Theatre, Colombo, saw a glorious panel featuring Mrs. Rosy Senanayake, Miss Asia Pacific 1981 and Mrs. World 1984, as well as the current Mayoress of Sri Lanka and Mr. Gerald Solomons, the world-famous hairstylist. As an educationist, social entrepreneur, and founder of Mrs. India Inc, Mohini is committed to nurture the spirit of women and empower them to take the hold of their life. She helps them to be the best version of themselves and has set an example for all the married women who want to build their individual identity while shouldering their marital responsibilities. Mrs. India is a platform for all those women who wish to pursue their passion and their dreams. She believes that these beauty pageants showcase women’s diverse personalities, and it is a process that leads to transformation, helping them be the best version of themselves. Speaking of this honor, Mohini said, “It has been a wonderful experience to judge Mrs. Sri Lanka World and meet all the gorgeous women. As a former winner of the Mrs. India pageant, I have experienced the joy and pride of being able to represent my country on a global platform. Once again, I had the opportunity to represent my country as a judge on this prestigious panel of Mrs. Sri Lanka. Every woman who wears the crown wears with it this cloak of pride for life.” Mrs. Sri Lanka is a pageant for all married women who wish to pursue their passion. The winners of Mrs. Sri Lanka will get an opportunity to represent their country on the Mrs. World stage. Sri Lanka National Director Chandimal Jaysinghe, added that “We are really glad that despite the pandemic situation, we have been able to organize the event, in a responsible manner. India and Sri Lanka share a close bond and Mrs. Mohini Sharma gracing the panel has surely inspired our Sri Lankan beauty queens.” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 critical

The fire at a private hospital in Nagpur has claimed the lives of four patients- one woman and three men- and also left two other patients critical, officials said on Saturday.The fire had broken out on Friday night in the ICU ward of the f...

Pak parliamentary panel endorses jail for criticising armed forces; slammed for 'ridiculous idea'

From Pakistani federal ministers to opposition leaders to the legal fraternity, people from across the divide have criticised the approval of a bill by the countrys National Assemblys standing committee, which proposed up to two years impri...

Following leaked clubhouse chat Prashant Kishor reiterates BJP will not cross 100 seats in Bengal

Reacting to his leaked Club House room audio chat, Trinamool Congress TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday reiterated that BJP will not cross 100 seats in West Bengal Assembly elections while adding that the BJP should show coura...

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021