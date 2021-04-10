Mrs. India Inc founder, Mohini Sharma becomes the first Indian to join the judging panel of Mrs Sri Lanka World 2020 pageant

Women are leading the world like a Boss and the year 2021 is all set to prove this right. One of the grandest events of the year, the Mrs. Sri Lanka World pageant, was held on 4th April 2021. Mohini Sharma, founder of Mrs. India Inc and former Mrs. India pageant winner featured as a member of the eminent jury for this event. This is the first time that an Indian pageant winner has been given this honor. The Finale of Mrs. Sri Lanka World held at Nelum Pokuna Theatre, Colombo, saw a glorious panel featuring Mrs. Rosy Senanayake, Miss Asia Pacific 1981 and Mrs. World 1984, as well as the current Mayoress of Sri Lanka and Mr. Gerald Solomons, the world-famous hairstylist. As an educationist, social entrepreneur, and founder of Mrs. India Inc, Mohini is committed to nurture the spirit of women and empower them to take the hold of their life. She helps them to be the best version of themselves and has set an example for all the married women who want to build their individual identity while shouldering their marital responsibilities. Mrs. India is a platform for all those women who wish to pursue their passion and their dreams. She believes that these beauty pageants showcase women’s diverse personalities, and it is a process that leads to transformation, helping them be the best version of themselves. Speaking of this honor, Mohini said, “It has been a wonderful experience to judge Mrs. Sri Lanka World and meet all the gorgeous women. As a former winner of the Mrs. India pageant, I have experienced the joy and pride of being able to represent my country on a global platform. Once again, I had the opportunity to represent my country as a judge on this prestigious panel of Mrs. Sri Lanka. Every woman who wears the crown wears with it this cloak of pride for life.” Mrs. Sri Lanka is a pageant for all married women who wish to pursue their passion. The winners of Mrs. Sri Lanka will get an opportunity to represent their country on the Mrs. World stage. Sri Lanka National Director Chandimal Jaysinghe, added that “We are really glad that despite the pandemic situation, we have been able to organize the event, in a responsible manner. India and Sri Lanka share a close bond and Mrs. Mohini Sharma gracing the panel has surely inspired our Sri Lankan beauty queens.” PWR PWR

