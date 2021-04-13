Left Menu

IPL 2021: In some ways, I think this is a bad move for MI to pick up Jansen right now, says Styris

Mumbai Indians' pacer Marco Jansen might have impressed one and all with his performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, but former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris reckons that it was a bad move on the part of the franchise to pick the Proteas bowler.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 12:40 IST
IPL 2021: In some ways, I think this is a bad move for MI to pick up Jansen right now, says Styris
MI pacer Marco Jansen in action against RCB (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians' pacer Marco Jansen might have impressed one and all with his performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, but former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris reckons that it was a bad move on the part of the franchise to pick the Proteas bowler. Styris believes other franchises will now take notice of Jansen and with a big auction coming up next year, Mumbai might not be able to retain him.

"I thought it was a phenomenal performance. I haven't seen much of him as well. I asked Parthiv Patel, who has had a little bit of scouting experience with Marco. All around, I thought he is incredibly impressive and the reason for that is not about the simple factor that he gets bounce because he is six foot eight, which is what you expect. He touched 143mph, which is serious pace. He is going to get bounce if he has got pace. And he started, on that pitch, to bowl the slower balls as well," said Styris on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'. "But in some ways, I think this is a bad move for Mumbai Indians to pick up Marco Jansen right now, because now, as we are doing, we are talking about it, everybody is talking about it. And with the possibility of a major auction next year, then I think Mumbai may have to suddenly pay up big bucks because they are not going to keep him," he added.

Further elaborating on his point, Styris said: "So, I would suggest, to think a little bit long-term, maybe put him on the ice this year and Mumbai Indians could have swept in next year having for a long time like Lasith Malinga. Because I think he has got that skill to be a starting front-line bowler in the IPL for 10 years." Jansen playing his first game for Mumbai Indians returned figures of 2-28 from his four overs. Along the way, he also picked up key wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed.

AB de Villiers played a knock of 48 off just 27 balls with the help of four 4s and two 6s to help RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the tournament opener on Friday in Chennai. Mumbai Indians will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) later on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over reef dispute

The Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador to press its demand for Chinese vessels to immediately leave a reef claimed by Manila in the South China Sea and said their presence was stoking tensions, officials said Tuesday.The ...

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID vaccines having emergency use authorisation in other countries to enhance availability.

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID vaccines having emergency use authorisation in other countries to enhance availability....

Satin Creditcare Network to bear cost of staff vaccination

Micro lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd SCNL on Tuesday said it will bear the cost of vaccination of its employees.Announcing vaccination drive for all its employees on World Health Day 2021, SCNL said the initiative is aimed to safeguard...

The resignation letter has been forwarded to the Governor, sources in the Chief Minister's office said.

The resignation letter has been forwarded to the Governor, sources in the Chief Ministers office said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021