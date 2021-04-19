Left Menu

Italy's PM Draghi supports national and European soccer authorities' defence of national competitions

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:19 IST
Italy's government supports national and European soccer authorities in their defence of national competitions and sports values, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, after 12 leading clubs announced the formation of a breakaway European Super League.

"The government is closely following the debate around the soccer Super League project and strongly supports the positions of the Italian and European football authorities to preserve national competitions, the meritocratic values and social function of sports," Draghi said in a statement.

