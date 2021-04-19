Italy's PM Draghi supports national and European soccer authorities' defence of national competitions

Italy's PM Draghi supports national and European soccer authorities' defence of national competitionsReuters | Rome | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:17 IST
Italy's government supports national and European soccer authorities in their defence of national competitions and sports values, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, after 12 leading clubs announced the formation of a breakaway European Super League.
"The government is closely following the debate around the soccer Super League project and strongly supports the positions of the Italian and European football authorities to preserve national competitions, the meritocratic values and social function of sports," Draghi said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mario
- Super League
- Italy
- European
- Italian
- European Super League
ALSO READ
Religious figures to have vaccine site in Italy
Italy reports 326 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 18,025 new cases
Soccer-Leicester seal promotion to Women's Super League for first time
Soccer-Cragno becomes fifth Italy player to contract COVID-19, follows Florenzi
Italy's 'Dying Town' seeks UNESCO heritage nod