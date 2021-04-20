Left Menu

WTC final to go ahead as planned: ICC after Britain adds India to travel 'red list'

The International Cricket Council on Monday said the World Test Championship final, to be contested between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18, will go ahead as planned after Britain added India to travel red list after COVID-19 caseload surge.India entering the red list effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back home.However, the ICC expressed confidence in staging the WTC final in a bio-secure environment.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-04-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 00:10 IST
WTC final to go ahead as planned: ICC after Britain adds India to travel 'red list'

The International Cricket Council on Monday said the World Test Championship final, to be contested between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18, will go ahead as planned after Britain added India to travel ''red list'' after COVID-19 caseload surge.

India entering the ''red list'' effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back home.

However, the ICC expressed confidence in staging the WTC final in a bio-secure environment. ''The ECB and other members have demonstrated how we can stage international cricket safely in the middle of a pandemic and we are confident that we can continue to do that and that the WTC Final will go ahead as planned in June in the UK,'' said the ICC in a statement.

''We are currently discussing with the UK Government the impact of countries being on the ‘red list’,'' it added.

The Indian women's cricket team is also scheduled to tour UK in June. The men's team is also to play five Tests in England starting August 4.

India has reported 2,73,810 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day surge, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload past the 1.5 crore mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyiv says all sides reaffirmed commitment to ceasefire in eastern Ukraine after talks

All sides have reaffirmed their commitment to reaching a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian statement said on Monday after a round of talks involving political advisers and diplomats in the so-called Normandy format.The Normandy form...

Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

An Albanian man with a knife attacked and wounded five people Monday at a mosque in the capital, police said, as investigators tried to determine a motive for the attack. Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana ...

Soccer-UEFA chief's quiet rage ahead of "fight to the end"

There was an evident anger bristling inside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as he tried to deal with the aftermath of Sundays shock breakaway Super League split by 12 of Europes top clubs.The always cold stare of the Slovenian had an adde...

COVID-19: Nagpur civic body curtails working hours of shops

The Nagpur civic body on Monday issued an order curtailing the working hours of grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops and roadside carts from Tuesday in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.The order issued by the Nagpur Munici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021