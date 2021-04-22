Soccer-No punishment for Serie A clubs who wanted to break away - Italian federation

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan will not be punished over their involvement in the failed breakaway European Super League, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), said on Wednesday. The Italian trio were part of the proposed 12-team breakaway competition but followed English Premier League clubs in announcing their withdrawal from the doomed project.

Milan followed city rivals Inter on Wednesday in withdrawing, while Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli told Reuters that the Super League could no longer proceed. When asked whether the three Serie A sides would be punished, Gravina said at the Euro 2020 Trophy Tour in Rome on Wednesday: "Absolutely not, we cannot sanction an idea which did not materialise.

"I'm not planning to meet with executives from the three clubs. We have a federal meeting on Monday, there won't be any form of indirect trial, sentencing or revenge. "We strenuously defended the boundaries of the values and rules in the world of football and it seems like everything has returned to normality.

"But it's a warning to make us think about the fact that something is not working." The Super League argued it would increase revenue for the top soccer clubs in Europe and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

However, the sport's governing bodies, other teams and fan organisations said the league would only boost the power and wealth of elite clubs, and that the partially closed structure went against European football's long-standing model.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)