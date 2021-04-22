Left Menu

Soccer-No punishment for Serie A clubs who wanted to break away - Italian federation

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan will not be punished over their involvement in the failed breakaway European Super League, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:08 IST
Soccer-No punishment for Serie A clubs who wanted to break away - Italian federation
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan will not be punished over their involvement in the failed breakaway European Super League, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), said on Wednesday. The Italian trio were part of the proposed 12-team breakaway competition but followed English Premier League clubs in announcing their withdrawal from the doomed project.

Milan followed city rivals Inter on Wednesday in withdrawing, while Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli told Reuters that the Super League could no longer proceed. When asked whether the three Serie A sides would be punished, Gravina said at the Euro 2020 Trophy Tour in Rome on Wednesday: "Absolutely not, we cannot sanction an idea which did not materialise.

"I'm not planning to meet with executives from the three clubs. We have a federal meeting on Monday, there won't be any form of indirect trial, sentencing or revenge. "We strenuously defended the boundaries of the values and rules in the world of football and it seems like everything has returned to normality.

"But it's a warning to make us think about the fact that something is not working." The Super League argued it would increase revenue for the top soccer clubs in Europe and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

However, the sport's governing bodies, other teams and fan organisations said the league would only boost the power and wealth of elite clubs, and that the partially closed structure went against European football's long-standing model.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Indy 500 to host up to 135,000 fans in May

Next months Indianapolis 500 is set to be the most-attended sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak as 135,000 fans will be allowed inside the sprawling Indianapolis Motor Speedway IMS, organisers said on Wednesday. A plan d...

Senate Republican says U.S. police reform proposal may be done in week or two

One day after a Minnesota jury convicted a former police officer for the murder of George Floyd, Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott said on Wednesday he may be finished with drafting a proposal for a policing reform bill in the next week or ...

WRAPUP 7-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...

Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 metric tonnes

With several private and government hospitals in Delhi running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the Centre raised the national capitals oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes on Wednesday.Central govt has incre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021