Left Menu

Rugby-Unions approve sale of All Blacks stake to U.S. private equity firm

New Zealand's 26 provincial unions on Thursday unanimously approved the sale of a 12.5% stake in the commercial arm of New Zealand Rugby, including the All Blacks national team, to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 07:12 IST
Rugby-Unions approve sale of All Blacks stake to U.S. private equity firm

New Zealand's 26 provincial unions on Thursday unanimously approved the sale of a 12.5% stake in the commercial arm of New Zealand Rugby, including the All Blacks national team, to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake. The All Blacks are by far New Zealand's best-known sports brand and one of the most successful teams in international sport, winning more than three-quarters of the matches they have played.

The NZ$387.5 million ($281.8 million) deal, which values NZR's commercial rights at $2.23 billion, still needs to be approved by the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA), who have expressed reservations about the deal. "We are thrilled that our Provincial Unions ... have recognised the importance of private equity in driving commercial revenue and enabling investment to ensure rugby thrives and survives into the future," said NZR's outgoing chairman Brent Impey.

"Today's vote for Silver Lake represents a transformational opportunity for our game and one we must grasp." NZR, who also announced an operating loss of NZ$18.7 million at Thursday's annual general meeting, have promised grassroots rugby a cash windfall if the Silver Lake deal goes through.

The NZRPA, backed by All Blacks captain Sam Cane, had written to NZR in January saying they would block the sale, citing concerns over a loss of control and the risk of "cultural misappropriation", according to New Zealand media. NZRPA chief executive Rob Nichol said on Thursday the union had put negotiations with NZR on hold "for a few weeks".

"Between us, we need to resolve what the collective (agreement) will look like beyond this year in order for the players to respond to NZR's request for approval of the proposed Silver Lake transaction," he said. Impey said it was disappointing the players' union had not consented to the deal.

"The game has to change, and Silver Lake’s capital injection would allow us to re-imagine rugby and invest in the areas of the community game that need it most," he said. "The players are a critical part of this journey ... We hope the NZRPA will realise the significance of the opportunity in front of us and will continue to work toward an agreement in coming weeks."

Silver Lake, mostly invests in technology companies and has over $79 billion in assets under management. In 2019, it paid $500 million on a 10% stake in the City Football Group, which owns English Premier Club Manchester City and other teams around the world. Manchester City were one of 12 top European clubs who announced a breakaway league last week. The proposed European Super League was shelved when many of the teams withdrew in the face of criticism from fans, politicians and federations. ($1 = 1.3751 New Zealand dollars) (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, Editing by Lincoln Feast)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

TAKEAWAYS-Key takeaways from Biden's speech to Congress

U.S. President Joe Biden used his first joint address to Congress to plead with dozens of lawmakers in the room to work together and detailed a 4 trillion economic plan he said would make the country more competitive with China.Here are a f...

Biden says US government is about all Americans

President Joe Biden has ended his first address to a joint session of Congress by reaching to evoke the sweep of history. He says the notion of we the people is actually the government, you and I. Biden mentioned President Franklin D. Roose...

Man killed after being hit by car in Murshidabad, CPI(M) blames TMC

A man was killed and two others injured as a car hit them in West Bengals Murshidabad district, triggering tension in the area hours ahead of the polling, police said on Thursday.The incident happened in Shahbazpur village in the Domkal pol...

Biden asks Congress for police reform bill by George Floyd death anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to pass a police reform bill in the name of George Floyd - a Black man killed under the knee of a white police officer - by the anniversary of his death on May 25. Biden, a Democrat, told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021