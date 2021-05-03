Left Menu

IPL 2021: RCB-KKR clash postponed after Varun, Sandeep test COVID-19 positive, BCCI working on new date

The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slated to be played later on Monday night has been postponed and a new date for the fixture will be communicated in due course.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:42 IST
IPL 2021: RCB-KKR clash postponed after Varun, Sandeep test COVID-19 positive, BCCI working on new date
RCB skipper Kohli and KKR skipper Morgan (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slated to be played later on Monday night has been postponed and a new date for the fixture will be communicated in due course.

This development comes after two KKR players -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for Covid-19. "Yes, the match has been postponed. The new date for the fixture will be announced soon," sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI.

Earlier on Monday, speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed that there are cases in the KKR camp and the RCB camp isn't too keen to take the field against them. "Varun and Sandeep tested positive and that made the RCB camp wary of the situation. The game is set to be postponed," the official said. Sydney Morning Herald also reported that Australia pacer Pat Cummins is also unwell and he is currently undergoing self-isolation.

India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604. Before the start of the tournament, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel had tested positive for Covid-19. Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana also tested positive, but he also returned a negative test before the start of the tournament. Few groundstaff members at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai had also returned positive tests, but all the 10 IPL matches went smoothly in Mumbai.

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, there have been reports of some foreign players being wary of the situation and how they will return to their respective countries at the end of the 14th edition of the IPL. But IPL COO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ensure their smooth return at the end of the league. In a letter to the players and support staff, accessed by ANI, Hemang addressed the apprehension and concerns of the cricketers. He said that the tournament isn't over for the BCCI till every player reaches home safely.

So far, the IPL matches have been played across four venues -- Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The next leg is slated to be played in Kolkata and Bengaluru and then the playoffs will go ahead at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In a first, father-in-law CM & son-in-law MLA in Ker Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 PTI In a first, a father-in-law and son-in-law duo will make their presence felt together in the Kerala Assembly soon and thus script a new chapter in its decades-long history.The 77-year old father-in-law is no on...

COVID hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive

The COVID-19 storm struck IPL on Monday with Kolkata Knight Riders Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the teams game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad this e...

Second Covid wave pushes recovery for multiplexes to next fiscal: Crisil

Multiplexes are set to log operating losses for the second straight fiscal as localised lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions to contain the resurgence of Covid-19 infections will keep occupancies low for the next few months, acco...

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market; HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply.

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021