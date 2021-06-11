Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:04 IST
Audi extends association with Virat Kohli as brand ambassador
German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday said it has extended its association with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli as brand ambassador.

Kohli has been associated with Audi India since 2015. He has been an integral part of the company's marketing and social campaigns over the years, it said in a statement.

He has featured extensively in campaigns like #TogetherWithAudi, #MovingForward besides a few product launch campaigns. He also owns a number of Audi models and has been driving an Audi since 2012, it added.

The Indian skipper's continued alliance with the Audi brand includes advertisement campaigns, social media engagement, and event collaborations, the statement said.

Commenting on the extension, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, ''Audi India has been associated with Indian cricketers for many years. We are extremely happy to continue our association with Virat Kohli as he perfectly embodies the progressive premium image of brand Audi.'' Kohli has been with Audi India for more than half a decade and is clearly a great fit for the brand, as both exemplify brilliant innovation in their performance, he added.

Stating that Audi cars ''reflect elegance and sportiness, which resonate perfectly with my personality'', Kohli said, ''I am extremely delighted to continue my association with Audi India and be a part of the brand family. It is safe to say that my relationship with Audi India is more of a test match than just a T20.'' PTI RKL SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

