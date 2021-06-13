Left Menu

Euro 2020: Belgium's Timothy Castagne out of tournament after fractured eye socket

Belgium Football Association confirmed on Sunday that wing-back Timothy Castagne will miss the rest of the Euro 2020 after sustaining a double fracture on his right eye socket during the match against Russia last night.

13-06-2021
Timothy Castagne (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Belgium Football Association confirmed on Sunday that wing-back Timothy Castagne will miss the rest of the Euro 2020 after sustaining a double fracture on his right eye socket during the match against Russia last night. The defender was forced off the field after the mid-air clashing of heads with Daler Kuzyaev in the first half of Saturday's 3-0 Group B win over Russia in St Petersburg.

The 25-year-old is expected to undergo the operation after the team returns to Belgium on Sunday. "Really bad news, sad to see Timothy Castagne is going to be out of the tournament. He's had images taken, he's got a double fracture, and now we'll take the necessary treatment," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez after the match.

Center-back Jan Vertonghen was also taken off early with an ankle injury. "Jan Vertonghen has a typical football injury, an ankle knock that we're going to wait 48 hours to see the extent of, but I don't expect that to be too serious," added Martinez. Group-leader Belgium will now clash with third-position placed Denmark on Thursday at Parken stadium. (ANI)

