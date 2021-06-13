Euro 2020: Belgium's Timothy Castagne out of tournament after fractured eye socket
Belgium Football Association confirmed on Sunday that wing-back Timothy Castagne will miss the rest of the Euro 2020 after sustaining a double fracture on his right eye socket during the match against Russia last night.
- Country:
- Russia
Belgium Football Association confirmed on Sunday that wing-back Timothy Castagne will miss the rest of the Euro 2020 after sustaining a double fracture on his right eye socket during the match against Russia last night. The defender was forced off the field after the mid-air clashing of heads with Daler Kuzyaev in the first half of Saturday's 3-0 Group B win over Russia in St Petersburg.
The 25-year-old is expected to undergo the operation after the team returns to Belgium on Sunday. "Really bad news, sad to see Timothy Castagne is going to be out of the tournament. He's had images taken, he's got a double fracture, and now we'll take the necessary treatment," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez after the match.
Center-back Jan Vertonghen was also taken off early with an ankle injury. "Jan Vertonghen has a typical football injury, an ankle knock that we're going to wait 48 hours to see the extent of, but I don't expect that to be too serious," added Martinez. Group-leader Belgium will now clash with third-position placed Denmark on Thursday at Parken stadium. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Hungary count on X-factor in Euro 2020 group of death
Science News Roundup: Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever; Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday -Interfax and more
Moscow approves new timetable for Air France flights to Russia - TASS
Russia logs 9,289 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Russia reports 9,289 new COVID-19 cases, 401 deaths