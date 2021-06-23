India proud of its Olympians' contributions to sports: PM Modi
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of Olympic Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is proud of the contributions made to sports by athletes who have represented the country at the Olympics over the years.
He also offered his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics that will begin on July 23 and noted that it consists of the country's finest athletes.
Olympic Day is a global celebration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic movement, encouraging participation in sports.
In a tweet, Modi said, ''Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes.'' ''In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run-up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part,'' he said in another tweet, sharing a link to the quiz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UNGA President-elect appoints Indian diplomat Nagaraj Naidu as Chef du Cabinet
Former India boxer Dingko Singh passes away; Kiren Rijiju, Vijender Singh pay tribute
India records 6,148 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours
UNGA President-elect Abdulla Shahid appoints India’s Deputy PR Amb Naidu as Chef de Cabinet
Health News Roundup: India records world's highest daily COVID-19 deaths after state revises numbers; Two Australian states on COVID-19 alert after infected woman's interstate travel and more