Left Menu

Italian fans must not travel to UK for Euro final-British minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:13 IST
Italian fans must not travel to UK for Euro final-British minister
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British transport minister Grant Shapps has told Italian soccer fans not to try to travel to England for the final of this year's Euro 2020 tournament on Sunday.

England face Italy on Sunday in the final at London's Wembley Stadium, where crowds of around 60,000 people are expected but few of them will be Italians as Britain's travel rules require arrivals from there to quarantine for 10 days.

Asked on Friday what he would say to Italian fans trying to get to the game, Shapps said: "'Don't' is the answer to that simple question." "If we detect people are coming in just for the football, they won't be allowed in and in fact, lots of charter flights and direct flights have been cancelled on that basis," he told Times Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021