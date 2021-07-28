Left Menu

Chess World Cup: Vidit draws first game against Duda

PTI | Sochi | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:45 IST
  • Russia

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Santosh Gujrathi played out a draw against Jan-Krzystof Duda in the first game of the quarterfinals of the FIDE chess World Cup, here on Wednesday.

The 26-year old India No.3 played the Catalan closed variation against the Polish opponent and signed peace in 33 moves.

It was a solid game by both players with Duda managing to easily neutralise the Indian's first move advantage of the white pieces.

Gujrathi tried his pet Catalan opening but Duda's good preparation helped him secure a draw.

''It was one of those boring Catalans, which you see from time to time. I don't know exactly what I could have done better. The way I played in the game, it felt too easy for him,'' he said after the drawn game.

The second and final game of the match will be played on Thursday.

This is the first time Gujrathi has reached the quarterfinal of the World Cup.

In another quarterfinal, Vladimir Fedoseev (Russia) and M Amin Tabatabaei (Iran) drew their first game.

