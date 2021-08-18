Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford sign keeper Fernandez on loan from Huesca

Brentford have signed goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez on a one-year loan deal from Spanish side Huesca with an option to make the move permanent, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 01:34 IST
Soccer-Brentford sign keeper Fernandez on loan from Huesca
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Brentford have signed goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez on a one-year loan deal from Spanish side Huesca with an option to make the move permanent, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old, who was part of the Spain squad that won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, made 22 league appearances for Huesca last season, keeping five clean sheets.

"Alvaro is a player with huge potential, and we are very pleased that he has come in to our squad and our goalkeeper unit. He will come here and compete every day with David Raya and Patrik Gunnarsson," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank. Brentford, promoted from the Championship last season, beat Arsenal in their opening Premier League game last week. They travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021