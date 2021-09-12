Sports News Roundup: Yankees chase down Mets on 9/11 anniversary; Salisbury and Krawczyk reunited to claim U.S. Open mixed doubles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yankees chase down Mets on 9/11 anniversary

Aaron Judge hit two homers Saturday night, including the game-tying, two-run blast in the eighth, and Andrew Velazquez scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by Javier Baez as the New York Yankees edged the host New York Mets, 8-7. The Yankees snapped a seven-game losing streak and remained tied for the second American League wild-card spot with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays, who entered Saturday a half-game back of the Yankees, swept a doubleheader from the Baltimore Orioles.

Golf-American Horschel wins PGA title, Wiesberger earns Ryder Cup debut

American Billy Horschel birdied the 18th hole to claim the BMW PGA Championship title in a tense finish on Sunday in a tournament with huge implications for Europe's Ryder Cup team. Horschel was tied for first in a group on -18 as he stood over his third shot at the par-five 18th at Wentworth but produced a sensational wedge for a nailed-on birdie to complete a sizzling round of seven-under 65.

Tennis-Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears as the 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade, who was watching from courtside, triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.

Tennis-Raducanu, Fernandez mark depth of women's game, signal enticing future

With Serena Williams pulling out due to fitness issues even before a ball had been hit and Naomi Osaka and Ash Barty dispatched in the third round, a loss of interest in the women's singles draw at this year's U.S. Open was palpable. But no one could have predicted that it would be left to two teenagers -- ranked 150th and 73rd in the world -- to create the kind of frenzied hype in women's tennis as seen over the past fortnight with their fascinating journeys to Saturday's final.

Tennis-Salisbury and Krawczyk reunited to claim U.S. Open mixed doubles

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Desirae Krawczyk reunited to cap brilliant Grand Slam campaigns on Saturday beating Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo 7-5 6-2 to lift the U.S. Open mixed doubles title. Krawczyk bagged her third consecutive Grand Slam mixed doubles title, having triumphed at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year.

Top 25 roundup: No. 12 Oregon knocks off No. 3 Ohio State

CJ Verdell scored three touchdowns and ran for 161 yards as No. 12 Oregon overcame No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 at Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Quarterback Anthony Brown was 17 of 35 for 236 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon (2-0) while also running for 65 yards.

Tennis-Britain's Channel 4 nets 9.2 million viewers for Raducanu's historic title

British teenager Emma Raducanu's staggering U.S. Open final victory had a nation glued to their screens on Saturday night with Channel 4 saying the audience for their broadcast peaked at 9.2 million viewers. Such was the hype around Raducanu's fairytale run to the final in New York against Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez that Channel 4 did a last-minute deal to share UK rights holder Amazon Prime's feed of the match and make it free to air.

Athletics-Vienna marathon winner disqualified after shoes' soles violate rules

Ethiopia's Derara Hurisa won the Vienna City marathon on Sunday but was disqualified soon after when the soles of his shoes were found to be one centimetre too thick and in violation of the rules. Hurisa crossed the line with a time of 2:09:22 but less than 45 minutes later, he was left distraught when his time was struck off as his shoes' soles were five centimetres thick.

Motor racing-Ricciardo wins at Monza in McLaren one-two finish

Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix in a stunning McLaren one-two at Monza on Sunday while Formula One title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton took each other out of the race. The victory was McLaren's first since 2012, the last being Jenson Button's victory in Brazil in November of that year, and Ricciardo's first since he was at Red Bull in 2018.

Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen blame each other for Monza crash

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen took each other out of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff slamming the incident as a 'tactical foul'. Red Bull and championship leader Verstappen saw it differently and accused seven times world champion Hamilton of not leaving enough space at the first chicane.

