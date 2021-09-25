Left Menu

Rowing-Parkinson steps down as British Rowing CEO after poor Olympics display

"I also have every confidence in the team, rowers, coaches and support staff and I fully expect to be celebrating, with the whole nation, many medal winning moments in 2024." The next edition of the Summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 11:32 IST
Rowing-Parkinson steps down as British Rowing CEO after poor Olympics display
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Andy Parkinson stepped down as chief executive of British Rowing on Friday, nearly two months after Britain's disappointing performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Britain won only two medals in Tokyo, bringing home silver in men's quadruple sculls and bronze in the men's eighth competition. It was the first time Britain's rowers failed to win a gold medal since 1980.

Britain's dominant run at the Games dried up as they finished 14th in the sport's medal table, with New Zealand topping the Olympic rowing medal table for the first time. British Rowing said Parkinson, who held the post for six years, had resigned to "explore new opportunities".

"I'm looking forward to a new challenge and wanted to give a successor time to input into, and importantly own, plans for the next investment cycle and beyond," Parkinson said in a statement. "I also have every confidence in the team, rowers, coaches, and support staff and I fully expect to be celebrating, with the whole nation, many medal-winning moments in 2024."

The next edition of the Summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021