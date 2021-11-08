Left Menu

Soccer-Leaders Napoli stumble to Verona draw as Simeone strikes again

The Argentine striker has scored nine goals in his last seven league games, after finding the net six times during recent shock wins over Lazio and Juventus. Napoli took five minutes to find the equaliser, Giovanni Di Lorenzo drilling in a low shot, while Victor Osimhen and Lorenzo Insigne were both denied by the post for Spalletti’s side.

Reuters | Naples | Updated: 08-11-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 00:55 IST
Soccer-Leaders Napoli stumble to Verona draw as Simeone strikes again
  • Country:
  • United States

Napoli dropped points for the second time this season in Serie A with a 1-1 draw at home to Hellas Verona on Sunday, but provisionally moved one point clear on top of the table. Luciano Spalletti's side continued their unbeaten league run to rise to 32 points, one point ahead of AC Milan ahead of their Milan Derby clash with Inter Milan later on Sunday.

It was another impressive result against illustrious opposition for the visitors, and Giovanni Simeone continued his remarkable form in front of goal by stabbing in the opener after 13 minutes. The Argentine striker has scored nine goals in his last seven league games, after finding the net six times during recent shock wins over Lazio and Juventus.

Napoli took five minutes to find the equaliser, Giovanni Di Lorenzo drilling in a low shot, while Victor Osimhen and Lorenzo Insigne were both denied by the post for Spalletti’s side. Verona finished the game with nine men after substitutes Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinic were both shown second yellow cards in the dying minutes, but they held on for a point that leaves them 10th with 16 points.

In Rome, Lazio eased to a 3-0 win over second-bottom Salernitana to leapfrog their city rivals AS Roma into fifth place. Goals from Ciro Immobile and Pedro Rodriguez gave Maurizio Sarri's side a comfortable lead at the break, and Luis Alberto added a third after the visitors were twice denied by the woodwork.

Earlier, Udinese ended an eight-match winless run by coming from behind to beat Sassuolo 3-2, a result that lifted them to 14th, level on 14 points with their defeated opponents above them. Sampdoria's crisis continued with a 2-1 defeat at home by ninth-placed Bologna, leaving Roberto D’Aversa’s side 18th after a third consecutive loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021